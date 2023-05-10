Some €50,000 in prize funds have been made available for the 2023 Breeder’s Choice class of four- and five-star breeding heifers by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

Breeder’s Choice heifers will be judged at more than 60 shows and will be split into two classes: traditional breeds and continental breeds

The Irish Shows Association (ISA) will administer the judging and both pedigree and commercial heifers aged between 12 and 24 months can enter.

Backbone

“The show network is the backbone of so many agri and rural communities,” Minister McConalogue said.

“The show season is upon us and the excitement of getting an animal ready for your local show is hard bet. What is even more exciting is taking home a yellow, red or blue rosette.”

He had previously committed to backing shows to the tune of €250,000 between 2022 and 2026.

“I was blown away from the success of the Breeder’s Choice in 2022. From a standing start, more than 60 shows participated in the class and I know that through the great work of the Irish Shows Association that we will have even more taking part this year.”

“I’m delighted to continue to work with the Irish Shows Association on this exciting, multi-year and long-term investment. This is a commitment from me and my Department to the Shows sector, to the quality of breeding cattle and to rural Ireland as a whole.”

Confidence

Department of Agriculture funding allocated out to 2026 gives breeders confidence in the future of the show scene, secretary of the ISA Jim Harrison said.

“We are delighted to again partner with the Minister and the Department on this exciting new initiative. It will see a major investment made in our network of shows,” Harrison commented.

“It gives farmers, breeders and handlers great confidence in the show circuit going forward with this initial five-year investment in the Breeder’s Choice class.

“I now urge all farmers and handlers to get their quality four- and five-star heifers out and into their local show this summer to avail of this exciting new showing class.”