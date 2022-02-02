Scully will replace Tommy Cooke, who served two full terms on the authority.

The ICMSA’s executive committee member Donald Scully has been appointed to the Teagasc authority by the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

Scully is a dairy farmer from outside Portlaoise who runs a herd of high-EBI Holstein Friesians on a mix of owned and rented land.

Teagasc chair Liam Herlihy extended a welcome to the authority’s new member, who will fill the vacancy left by Tommy Cooke.

“I look forward to working closely with Donald on the Teagasc authority. He brings great experience and knowledge of farming and agriculture to the authority, both personally and through the network of the ICMSA,” Herlihy said.

The authority’s chair went on to thank Tommy Cooke for his work. Cooke retired from the authority after serving two full five-year terms.

“Tommy has made a massive contribution to Teagasc through his work on the organisation’s authority. I want to thank him for his commitment to Teagasc over many years,” stated Herlihy.