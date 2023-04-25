Minister McConalogue speaking with Ireland's deputy permanent representative to the EU Barbara Cullinane in Luxembourg on Tuesday.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue voiced support for the European Commission’s plans to establish a carbon removals framework when he spoke at a meeting with EU farm ministers in Luxembourg on Tuesday.

The proposal opens the door to farmers being paid for farming in ways that sequester carbon on their lands under a standardised carbon monitoring and reporting framework.

Minister McConalogue warned that farmers who have already taken environmental action should not be put at a disadvantage under the proposal and he pushed for the rewetting of peatlands to be included as a carbon option.

The plans should also allow for greenhouse gases other than CO2, such as methane, to fall into the framework, according to the Minister.

Rewarding farmers

“This proposal recognises the importance of rewarding farmers and land managers for their environmental ambition, including through the provision of potential additional income streams,” Minister McConalogue said.

He pointed out that the area of carbon removals is a “complex matter” requiring “detailed assessment” and stakeholder consultation before the plans are finalised into EU law.

“In this regard, I would highlight the definition of carbon removals which needs to include the rewetting of peatlands, as rewetting reduces the release of biogenic carbon.

“Provisions relating to baselines and additionality are also central to the potential success of the framework because it is essential that early movers are not disadvantaged.”

CAP plans

Minister McConalogue is to push for leeway in the roll-out of the CAP strategic plan from the European Commission at the ministers’ meeting.

“With so much change, in such a tight timeframe, member states will need flexibility from the Commission,” he said.

“It is critical that the Commission provides the necessary guidance to member states in sufficient time to allow the relevant IT, monitoring and reporting systems to be put in place.”

The Minister stated that “most” of Ireland’s new CAP schemes had already been launched.

“We need to allow the time and stability for the plans to deliver on their objectives, for our family farms and rural communities.”

