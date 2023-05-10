I hear that Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is not overly concerned about the possibility of a farmers’ party entering the fray the next time voters head to the polls.

There has been talk of a rural party coming onto the scene to stand candidates against the established parties already with a foothold in Leinster House, but Minister McConalogue claims that his own Fianna Fáil has nothing to fear.

“I would say that my own party Fianna Fáil is the farmers’ party in Government,” he claimed on Radio Kerry this week. The minister had his election hat on for the interview, namechecking every Fianna Fáil TD and senator hailing from Kerry to those listening.

The Dealer would just hope that the confident Donegal man will loosen the purse strings in the face of these farmer party rumblings.