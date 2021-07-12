Agro-forestry, water quality and diverse swards were all praised by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue during his visit to the Inishowen Uplands European Innovation Partnership (EIP) in Donegal.

The TD for Donegal was shown various elements of the scheme, including forestry that was used as shelter belts for livestock, the creation of ponds to support biodiversity and the use of clover and herbs in swards.

“The project is a tremendous example of what can be done in relation to making the environment work with agricultural production,” the minister said.

Cattle grazing on land involved in the Inishown EIP.

Scheme participant James Breslin welcomed the minister to his farm in Tullynavin and EIP project manager Henry O’Donnell showed the minister various methods that had been employed as part of the scheme.

O’Donnell commented that it is hoped that farm walks will take place in the near future, providing it was allowed under COVID-19 guidance.