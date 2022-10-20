Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said progress is being made on reducing TB incidence rates. / Donal O' Leary

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue says he is “committed to further driving down TB rates” and that he is “acutely aware of the financial and emotional pain associated with a TB breakdown”.

He made the comments following a meeting of the bovine TB stakeholder forum this week where he said progress is being made in “reducing incidence rates being outlined”.

The Minister said the collaborative model of the TB forum is “making real and impactful progress” and highlighted that “high herd incidence is reducing this year and farmers, vets, scientists, my Department and all other stakeholders, continue to have vital roles to play”.

Incidence reduction

Minister McConalogue highlighted that “at the end of 2021, herd [TB] incidence was 4.33% and at the end of Q3 2022, herd incidence has reduced to 4.12%”.

TB breakdowns cause financial and emotional pain for farmers, says Minister McConalogue. \ Donal O' Leary

“The forum’s recommendations have been key to the development of policies that can help to reduce and ultimately eradicate TB.

“Some of the forum recommendations are already being implemented, such as the change in policy regarding inconclusive animals, additional support for wildlife control and badger vaccination.

"I would urge the forum to continue its ambitious drive towards TB eradication in the coming years,” he said.

Deer forum

The Minister also highlighted the establishment of a new deer management strategy group, in collaboration with the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The group will be chaired by Teddy Cashman, former chair of the National Dairy Council (NDC). The Cork farmer spoke at a recent Irish Farmers' Association-organised TB eradication meeting in Wicklow.

Deer forum chair Teddy Cashman.

“The job for the deer forum in my view is to see how we’re going to control deer numbers and see what the response is going to be and what funding there’s going to be.

"All those issues will need to be dealt with over the period of time. We will be consulting with the relevant stakeholders probably between this and Christmas.

“Everybody that I’ve engaged with so far has been very much on the one page that deer numbers need to be addressed. It needs to be done in a consistent manner. It is going to happen, in my view, it will happen if I can help it,” he said.