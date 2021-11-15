Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said he is concerned about the way the fertiliser market is going and the impact it will have on farmers' margins.

"I am concerned about the negative developments in the fertiliser market and the rising costs of other inputs. Producers are facing significant input price increases in fuel, fertilisers, feed and energy, which will put margins under significant pressure if they are sustained over time.

"We need to examine all relevant factors, including the issue of anti-dumping duties on fertilisers," Minister McConalogue told the Agrifish Council on Monday.

Trade on agricultural markets was also a feature of the discussion on the forthcoming World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ministerial Conference, which takes place in Geneva shortly.

The Minister said: “I would urge the Commission to be cautious on proposals for future work programmes in relation to domestic support. Our hard-won CAP reforms cannot be undermined."

Forest strategy

Other items discussed at the Council included new Council conclusions on the EU Forest Strategy. The Minister welcomed the agreement on the new strategy, which will be a key reference point in forest-related policy development.

“Ireland has now begun preparation of its own new national forest strategy,” said Minister McConalogue.

“Our strategy will take into consideration the EU forest strategy, the EU biodiversity strategy and the ambition outlined in the Green Deal.”

Fertiliser prices

As reported in last week’s Irish Farmers Journal the world is in a two- to three-year “commodity super cycle”, according to Dan Basse of AgResource Company in Chicago, who

spoke at the R&H Hall conference.

The commodities expert said he does not see a change in world fertiliser prices coming any time soon and expects current prices to hold beyond the springtime as energy markets are likely to keep rising.

At the end of last month, compounds were such as 10-10-20 were priced at the €900/t to €1,000/t mark, with urea in the €850/t to €900/t range.