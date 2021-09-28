Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue talking to farmers at the CAP consultation in Raphoe Mart.

Farmers in four counties will have the chance to put their CAP views to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue this week.

The Minister will address farmers in Tullamore Mart on Tuesday night at 7.30pm; in Delvin Mart at 11am and Ballybay Mart at 2.30pm on Wednesday; and Ardee Mart on Thursday at 12.30pm.

The Minister has previously visited marts in Castleisland, Fermoy, Raphoe and Carndonagh.

All meetings are compliant with COVID attendance rules at the individual marts.

Minister McConalogue said: "I'm looking forward to meeting more farmers this week.

“I want to hear from farmers and get their views on key issues around the formation of the CAP.

“While time is tight, farmers still have an opportunity to have their voices heard on this CAP,” he added.

To view previous tour discussions, click here for Raphoe, click here for Castleisland and click here for Fermoy.