The agriculture sector has been allocated €2.1bn in this week’s bonaza budget announced by Government. Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has defended the budget and the allocations that he has set out for farmers for 2023, stating it is a budget for farmers and farm families.
“Our budget has been increasing every year and is increasing again this year, we’re continuing and strengthening all of the schemes that are in place,” he told the Irish Farmers Journal this week.
