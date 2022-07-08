Matt Carthy TD has argued that more supports could have been delivered through co-financing of the crisis reserve. \ Philip Doyle

Ireland has done the bare minimum in delivering supports to farmers struggling with rising input costs, according to Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy.

Carthy claimed that not co-financing the State’s allocation of the €500m EU crisis reserve – some €15.8m – was a missed opportunity to deliver funding to farmers, reiterating that the fund’s rules could have allowed an extra €31.6m to be put into farm schemes.

“Often, the Government cites EU rules as a reason not to intervene in the cost-of-living crisis. In this instance, the EU has provided for the Government to support struggling farmers to the tune of €31.6m,” stated Carthy.

“But, Minister [for Agriculture Charlie] McConalogue chose to provide the bare minimum of funds available to him, refusing to co-finance by up to 200%, and therefore denying farmers of €31.6m in additional supports.

“In doing so, he bucked the trend, as 19 ministers across the EU did provide additional supports through co-financing,” he commented.

Brexit Adjustment Reserve

Carthy stated that the co-financing move mirrors Government decisions on the low level of allocation to agricultural schemes from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve fund.

“In fact, 14 countries chose to co-finance at levels of at least 196%, illustrating the value that those governments put on the ECR to alleviate the financial burden being borne by farmers.

“Unfortunately, this is a Minister who has a track record of delivering the bare minimum for Irish farmers, who have to date received only €3m from the €1.05bn Brexit Adjustment Reserve, as opposed to the meat processors who received €100m,” he said.

What have other countries done?

Carthy’s comments come as the Commission published a breakdown of the sectors funded by the crisis reserve, as well as the levels of co-funding delivered by each government.

The pig, poultry and horticulture sectors were those which were allocated supports the most, although some countries did push funds towards dairy and beef farmers.

Italy’s co-funded cash supports totalling over €140m went entirely to the beef and dairy sectors, while other member states, such as France, divided funding between the different livestock sectors.

Chance of a ‘fair hearing’

The Sinn Féin TD concluded his remarks by urging Minister McConalogue to seek permission for Ireland to introduce additional schemes, even though the deadline set out by Brussels for doing so has passed.

“While the Minister had to notify the Commission as to his plans regarding the ECR by the end of June, I believe if he re-engages with them now requesting permission to activate the co-financing mechanism it would receive a fair hearing.

“The Minister and Government have a second chance to address their failure to unlock these funds for Irish farming families – they must urgently avail of it,” he said.