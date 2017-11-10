Sign in to your account
code
Minister Donohoe backs stamp duty consolidation

By on
The Minister for Finance has agreed to put forward an amendment to add the consolidation of stamp duty for the sale or transfer of farmland.
The Minister for Finance has agreed to put forward an amendment to add the consolidation of stamp duty for the sale or transfer of farmland.

