The Land Mobility Service has received an extra €50,000 in funding, bringing total funding from Government to €100,000.

The contribution announced by Minister McConalogue will provide support to offer options for landowners and opportunities for young farmers through advice on and facilitation of collaborative farming arrangements.

Austin Finn from the Land Mobility Service has said it is delighted with the funding.

“The Land Mobility Service is an excellent tool to help with generational renewal and we need funding to help improve the delivery of our service.”

“Currently we only have the resources to finalise 50-60% of the enquiries we get.

“There are more and more people enquiring every year, in 2019 there were 746 enquiries, 782 in 2020 and 838 up to November this year.

“In the long term we hope to have five or six facilitators working with cohorts of people who want to expand their existing enterprise or who have no background but need our support to pull the whole arrangement with landowners together,” Finn said.