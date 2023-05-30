The initiative will support the Irish beekeeping sector. / Philip Doyle

The national apiculture programme for supporting the beekeeper sector in Ireland has been officially launched by Minister of State in the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett.

“This initiative not only demonstrates our Department's unwavering support for the beekeeping sector in Ireland, but also reinforces our commitment to advancing production standards through research,” Minister Hackett said.

The Department noted the vital role national apiculture programmes play in improving the conditions for honey production and other apiculture products within the EU.

Through approved applied research projects, these programmes provide support to beekeeping.

The programme aims to offer technical assistance to beekeepers, combat beehive invaders and diseases - with a particular focus on varroasis, a parasitic disease of the honeybee - and collaborate with specialised organisations to apply research initiatives in the field of beekeeping and apiculture products.

Proposals

Researchers are encouraged to submit proposals for the national apiculture programme, which will be accepting submissions until 31 December 2027.

The Department urges eligible entities - such as universities, institutes of technology and Teagasc - to submit proposals, demonstrating their research capabilities. The programme encourages collaborative projects among institutions.

The deadline for submitting applications for this call is Friday 30 June.

