Minister of State Senator Pippa Hackett at the launch of the 2023 Irish Timber Growers Association (ITGA) Forestry & Timber Yearbook, with sponsor Patrick Murray (left), director, Murray Timber Group and Donal Whelan, technical director, ITGA. \ Damien Eagers.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Senator Pippa Hackett, has launched the 2023 Irish Timber Growers Association (ITGA) Forestry and Timber Yearbook.

“The yearbook once again provides a wealth of information for those already involved in forestry and especially those considering planting in 2023,” the minister said.

“People across the country are currently considering planting trees following the announcement of the new €1.3bn forestry programme last month,” she added.

ITGA chair Brendan Lacey said the yearbook highlights the many attributes of forestry including its economic, environmental and social importance through its articles and statistical information, as well as providing a comprehensive directory of every company involved in the forestry and forest products sector.

“As a sector, forestry is ideally placed to form a core part of agriculture in Ireland, enhancing its sustainability through offsetting agricultural emissions, sequestering carbon and increasing biodiversity,” he said.

Yearbooks can be ordered at www.forestryyearbook.ie.