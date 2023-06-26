The first in a series of IFA organic farm events will take place on the farm of John Fitzpatrick, Knockbaun, Abbeyleix, Co Laois. \ Philip Doyle

The first in a series of IFA organic farm events will take place on the farm of John Fitzpatrick in Knockbaun, Abbeyleix, Co Laois (R32 XF98) on Thursday 29 June, at 1pm.

John Fitzpartick, who is the current Laois IFA chair, has been farming organically since 2001 and recently entered organic dairying. He will give an outline of the opportunities and challenges he has experienced so far in this part of the dairy sector.

The confirmed attendees are:

Pippa Hackett, Minister of State for land use and biodiversity.

Emmet Doyle, Bord Bia organics sector manager.

Kevin McGeever, assistant principal officer, organics unit for the Department of Agriculture.

Marianne Mulhall, Teagasc organic adviser.

Mark Hackett, organic trust inspector.

Grace Maher, Irish organic association development officer.

Organic processors have also been invited to provide information at the event.

IFA organic project team chair, John Curran, said these events will be an excellent opportunity for anyone who is considering entering organic production.

“The events are open to all farmers who are considering organic farming as an option. Anyone who is considering entering organic production should attend,” John Curran said.