Minister Hackett met with buyers of organic goods over her trip to Germany. \ Ciara Wilkinson

A major trade mission to Germany promoting Irish organics has been concluded by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett.

The trip comes as 2,000 new converts to organics are to receive confirmation of acceptance into the Organic Farming Scheme 2023.

Minister Hackett travelled with Bord Bia to Nuremberg on Tuesday to attend the largest organic trade fair in the world - Biofach – where a number of Irish organic sector sellers were exhibiting.

Attendance at Biofach followed a day of engagement between the Minister and German officials in Berlin.

The Department of Agriculture has said the trip was a “drive” for organic market expansion.

“Earlier this week I was delighted to confirm that over 2,000 new organic farmers will join the Organic Farming Scheme this year,” Minister Hackett commented.

“Organics has now become a major feature of agriculture in Ireland and we are determined to build the markets for the produce both at home and abroad.

Delighted

“I was delighted to lead a trade mission this week and spend time talking to retailers, suppliers and politicians from across Germany.”

Minister Hackett – who has responsibility for organics within the Department – stated that Bord Bia will play a key role in opening up routes to market for Irish farmers’ organic produce.

“Bord Bia will continue to help build international market demand for Irish organic produce, through their Dusseldorf office and indeed their wider network across continental Europe.”

New to organics

The minister voiced support for the numbers entering the organic sector at farm-level, saying that the newly converted will see lifestyle benefits in farming under organics.

“I want to pay tribute to organic farmers across the country for their hard work and dedication throughout the year, and to the over 2,000 new entrants for committing to organics.

“As an organic farmer myself, I know that these farmers will reap the benefits of an enhanced lifestyle and farming in a more nature-friendly way.”