Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is flying to Brussels on Monday evening to take part in what may prove to be the final round of CAP talks.

Ahead of his flight to the EU’s headquarters, where he will remain until Friday, the Minister addressed Seanad Éireann and said he wanted the best CAP possible for farmers across Ireland.

“My key objective going into this week is to ensure that we have as much flexibility and discretion to be able to make our own decisions at national level within our own national CAP plan,” he said.

“I don't want our hands tied in any way. I believe we should set our course ourselves.”

CAP talks

Fine Gael Senator Garrett Ahearn asked the Minister for an update ahead of the talks.

Minister McConalogue said: “The Council favours a position for broad flexibility for member states and I fully support this approach.

"It is important to be able to take account of the various different farm structures across Europe.

“The Parliament however is seeking a more prescriptive approach.”

Eco schemes

Changes to direct payments will be among the most controversial topics discussed this week.

“For the first time, there will be a new eco scheme as part of Pillar 1 payments and, under this, farmers will be rewarded for undertaking environmental actions and farming in an environmentally friendly fashion,” the Minister said.

Negotiators are currently divided on the percentage of direct payment funds that should be ring-fenced for these schemes.

The Council favours a lower figure of 20%, while the Parliament favours 30%.

Convergence

“Secondly, the proposals have focused on the continuing redistribution of farm payments through capping, degressivity and convergence,” Minister McConalogue continued.

“I recognise this as a challenging area and there are mixed views amongst farmers and farm organisations in this regard, as you alluded to yourself, Senator.”

The Council is seeking a moderate level of convergence, increasing from a rate of 60% reached in 2019 to 75% by 2026.

The Parliament wants 100% convergence.

The Parliament also wants capping to be mandatory for all member states, while the Council is pushing for a voluntary approach.