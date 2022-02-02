I was amused to see a 2020 Tweet from Forestry Minister Pippa Hackett resurface this week where the Green Party Senator posted a picture of a “naturally engraved” and “really beautiful” branch that her son found while stacking firewood.

A sharp follower retweeted it this week to point out that the engravings were actually the mark of Dutch Elm disease, a highly destructive disease of elm trees caused by fungi and spread by beetles.

Hackett’s department says it is supportive of actions that can lead to the conservation of such elm in Ireland. In fairness, we’ve all fallen for a case of mistaken identity.