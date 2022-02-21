Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is calling for concerted EU action on the difficulties being experienced in the pigmeat sector at the Agriculture and Fisheries Council in Brussels on Monday.

Speaking ahead of the council, the Minister said that Irish pig farmers have been "remarkably resilient", but added that he is acutely aware of the current challenges facing the industry.

"I will again emphasise today that concerted EU action is needed and is the best course of action," he said.

Some of the other key issues on his agenda include input costs, fertiliser, deforestation and bird flu.

Market situation

"On the market situation, I remain concerned at the pressures that rising input costs are having on farm incomes.

"I continue to closely monitor the situation and have called for appropriate action at EU level, including in relation to anti-dumping duties on fertiliser imports," he said.

He added that the meeting will also include discussions on strengthening coherence between the CAP, EU trade policy and EU environmental policy, as well as on measures to minimise the risk of deforestation and forest degradation associated, with products placed on the EU market or exported from the EU.

Challenges

Ministers will also consider the future revision of EU agri-food promotions policy, the challenges impacting farm incomes and animal welfare items covering the commercial keeping and sale of dogs and the impact of the avian influenza situation on the free-range eggs sector.

The Minister said: “Ireland supports the proposal to enhance coherence across trade and environmental policies. European standards are challenging to meet and European producers should not be disadvantaged in an international trade context by the need to maintain those standards.

"So as we work to increase coherence, we must ensure that our farmers continue to have access to global markets.

"The EU can play a leadership role in this area, by collaborating closely with our global partners on these global concerns.”

Our healthy, safe, nutritious and traceable meat products are an excellent source of key nutrients

On the forthcoming review of EU promotion policy, the Minister said that European citizens benefit from a wide range of quality food and drink products and are encouraged to consume these products in a way that supports the maintenance of a healthy, balanced diet.

"Just as consumers are encouraged to maintain a balanced diet, the approach to future promotion policy, both in terms of content and language, should be balanced and proportionate," he said.

The Minister added that, for example, the promotion of quality European meat products should not be seen as incompatible with encouraging people to increase their consumption of fruit and vegetables, and other plant-based products.

"Neither should it be seen, or presented, as anything other than promoting consumption in a responsible and proportionate way, as part of a balanced, healthy diet.

"Our healthy, safe, nutritious and traceable meat products are an excellent source of key nutrients," he concluded.