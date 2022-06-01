The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) will hold its AGM in the Bush Hotel, Carrick-on Shannon on Thursday 2 June.

The Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, will address delegates over the course of the hill group’s proceedings.

Discussions will take place on issues including CAP reform, forestry and the EU’s biodiversity strategy, which the INHFA president, Vincent Roddy, has emphasised as a policy which may have far-reaching consequences for land designations in the near-future.

Hill areas

Public access to hill areas is also likely to feature during the meeting’s proceedings, with the INHFA having recently completed a farmer survey on the issue.