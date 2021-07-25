Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD on farm in Donegal. \ Clive Wasson

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue will address a major UN food systems summit on Ireland's role in being one of the global leaders in sustainable food production on Monday.

He will also outline some of the key measures contained within the new Food Vision 2030 strategy for Ireland's food sector.

“The bedrock of our pioneering and innovative agri-food sector is our farmers, fishers and food producers, as well as our processing sector. Each of these are constantly evolving and advancing their ambitions to drive ambition in our sector,” he said ahead of his address in Rome.

Traceable food

"Ireland has rich history in producing safe, traceable and sustainable food. By taking key steps now, we are ensuring that our future is as bright as our past.

"I am delighted that the Government has approved the publication of the new strategy for the agri-food sector, Food Vision 2030 – A World Leader in Sustainable Food Systems.

"The strategy, which was developed by a committee of agri-food stakeholders, envisages a transformational pathway to a position of world leadership in 'Sustainable Food Systems' by dealing with the three pillars of sustainability: economic, environmental and social.

“I particularly welcome the food-systems, mission-based approach proposed by the committee. The report will be officially launched in the coming weeks and I am confident it will be a robust roadmap for our sector for the next decade,” said the Minister.

Missions

The strategy is a framework for the agri-food sector that revolves around four high-level missions:

A climate-smart, environmentally sustainable agri-food sector.

Viable and resilient primary producers with enhanced wellbeing.

Food that is safe, nutritious and appealing, trusted and valued at home and abroad.

An innovative, competitive and resilient sector, driven by technology and talent.

These are underpinned by a series of key goals and actions designed to achieve a system-wide transformation over the next 10 years, he is to tell the UN.

Minister McConalogue concluded: “I travel to Rome to represent every one of Ireland’s farmers, fishers and food producers at the Pre-Summit of the UN Food Systems Summit, with a message that Ireland’s agri-food sector is committed to the pathway to sustainable food systems.

"I know that Ireland’s experience of two decades of producing pioneering food strategies, will be of interest internationally.”

