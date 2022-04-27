Questions have to be asked across the board as to why there is complete radio silence in relation to a
looming crisis on suckler, beef and sheep farms. Strong market prices should not distract from the income crisis these farmers are facing and the extent to which this could be amplified in the months ahead.
This week Siobhán Walsh details the latest results from the Teagasc farm survey. They highlight the severity of challenges on drystock farms and expose the extent of the crisis the sector could be heading into.
