IFA president Tim Cullinan says Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue must not allow a delay to farm payments. \ Finbarr O’Rourke

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue must “come out of hiding” on proposed farmer payment delays by the Department of Agriculture, says the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA).

IFA president Tim Cullinan called for the Minister to make it clear that farmers will receive their payments on the same dates as they did in 2022.

He was speaking after the IFA’s national council unanimously rejected plans by the Department to delay payments for farm schemes on Wednesday.

Cullinan warned that as it stands, the delays would mean that ANC payments would be pushed out by four weeks and farmers’ basic payments would be pushed back by two weeks.

‘Acted unilaterally’

The IFA president accused the Department of having “acted unilaterally”.

“Delaying payments is totally wrong and [the] IFA will not accept any delay. This will cause havoc later this year, as bills fall due and there is nothing to meet repayments,” he said.

The Department of Agriculture has no concept of the importance of farmer payments, says IFA.

IFA deputy president Brian Rushe added to Cullinan’s call, insisting that Minister McConalogue must intervene now and agree that payment dates for 2023 are back on the table and a solution found.

“The Department seem[s] to have no concept of the importance of these payments.

“Thousands of farmers have their businesses structured around receiving these payments on the dates they get them every year. Delaying them will affect bank repayments and cashflow to meet other bills,” he said.

