Sinn Féin spokesperson for Agriculture, Claire Kerrane has called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to respond to growing concerns over the potential impact that imports of Ukrainian grain could have on prices for grain growers in the State.

It has been reported that imported Ukranian grain, at a cost less than the current market price for Irish grain, will place significant pressure on Irish grain growers as harvesting season is about to commence.

“Reports of grain being imported from Ukraine at significantly lower prices to those of national grain prices is really concerning.

“I have been contacted by several tillage farmers and Irish grain growers who are very worried about what these imports will mean for the sector," she said.

Kerrane claimed that the imported grain is being traded at €160/t, in comparison to current market prices for Irish grain of €202/t for barley, €223/t for wheat, and €430/t for oilseed rape.

“With drying costs added at an additional €35/t that’s a drop of over €100/t between the two products.

"That is a stark difference to national prices and threatens to force grain prices down, which will in turn have a severe impact on grain growers here in the State," she said.

Worst time

This threat to depress the sector, Kerrane said, comes at the worst time, as harvest season is about to start.

“Similar issues have been experienced in other EU states, such as Poland and Latvia, which have received compensation at EU level, in order to prevent a collapse in their national tillage sectors as a result of Ukrainian grain being imported in.

“I have queried this matter with Minister McConalogue and asked him to outline what supports and assurances he intends to provide to tillage farmers, given these recent reports," she said.