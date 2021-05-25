IFA president Tim Cullinan has hit out at claims that the current eco-scheme proposals will be rewarding to farmers, insisting they will result in "more unviable farmers”.

The comments came ahead of trilogue negotiations in Brussels, which include the European Commission, the European Parliament and ministers, working to finalise the details of the new CAP.

“The EU is proposing to cut between 20% and 30% from every farmer’s basic payment and to only give some of it back. It’s not rewarding farmers, it’s penalising them," Cullinan said.

“With the European Parliament holding out for 100% convergence of per-hectare payments, the reform risks devastating the incomes of farmers with higher per-hectare payments regardless of how few hectares they have.

“The current proposals will hit farmers with higher per-hectare payments disproportionately, as the eco schemes will only be paid back at a flat rate.”

Maximum flexibility

The IFA has said it is vital that Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue secures maximum flexibility on any eco scheme, holds the line on the EU Council proposal for a maximum of 75% convergence and ensures there are no restrictions on farmers on peat soils.

“We need Minister McConalogue to stand up for Irish farmers, as the European Agriculture Commissioner Wojciechowski has been doing nothing to support farmers," Cullinan continued.

“The Minister must get the maximum possible flexibility on eco schemes, so they can be implemented in a way that supports productive farmers.”

Three of the IFA’s six published key objectives for CAP are eco schemes, convergence and cross compliance. These three policy areas will form the basis of much of this week’s discussions.