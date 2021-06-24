Minister Charlie McConalogue is being called on to ensure he drives home specific supports for women in the next CAP. \ Philip Doyle

The National Women’s Council (NWC) is calling on Minister Charlie McConalogue to step up and become the driving force to ensure the recognition of funding for women in the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

It noted the clear-cut approach to support women currently in the draft CAP strategic plan, but as trilogue talks are due to recommence this week, said there was still much to play for and urged the Minister to ensure that Ireland led the charge for gender quality.

“As outlined in our agri-food submission, over 90% of Ireland’s BPS payment currently goes to one gender.

Land ownership

"This is despite the very real and obvious role women have on farms and it is imperative that Minister McConalogue recognises the need to introduce supports through the CAP to incentivise both the transfer of land ownership to women and ensure that young women know they have a future as farmers,” a spokesperson of the NWC said.

“Article 6 makes particular reference to promote the inclusion of women in farming. However, the Minister needs to push some areas that are still being debated.”

'Measures in favour of rural women'

The NWC pointed out that the European Parliament’s proposals in Article 72, 'Measures in favour of rural women', were still up for debate.

“Article 72 states: 'Member states may, in their CAP strategic plans, grant support to promote the involvement of women, inter alia, in knowledge transfer and information actions, advisory services, investments in physical assets, farm and rural business start-up and development, installation of digital technologies and co -operation'.

“It’s time for the Minister to step up and support the call for gender equality in the agriculture sector. There is a need to ensure these measures are included in the final CAP agreement,” the NWC spokesperson concluded.