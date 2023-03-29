I hear the Minister for Agriculture is on the hunt for a new adviser, as his chief mudguard Patrick Donohoe is returning to his duties at Lakeland Dairies.

Donohoe was on sabbatical from his role as head of group corporate affairs with Lakeland while working for the Donegal minister as press and policy adviser.

Lakeland’s top dog Colin Kelly has recalled the Longford man to the home farm, where The Dealer assumes he’ll have to endure a cooling off period before tackling the co-op’s communications again, having been privy to the inner workings of the Department and ministerial minds.

Donohoe was a familiar sight behind the minister’s shoulder at many meetings, including his nationwide CAP charm offensive and mart tours.