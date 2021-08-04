Minister Charlie McConalogue has been hitting the highways and byways around the country of late and I was wondering what kind of music he listens to while on the road.

Perhaps he keeps it local, wee Daniel, or something contemporary, like The Revs.

Clannad or Altan would provide a soothing soundtrack after dealing with a fractious meeting.

Well he revealed in an interview with the Irish Examiner that he would definitely go and see a Beyonce concert if the opportunity arose.

Perhaps it’s fitting. As he approaches his one-year anniversary in the job, the Donegal man is proving more “Irreplaceable” than his two immediate predecessors in Kildare St.

With a packed agenda these days I wonder were his coffees, all the single lattes?