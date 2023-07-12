Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has suggested that a national policy could be developed around what type of land should be used for solar panels and what land should stay in food production.

He told the Irish Farmers Journal he is “open” to a conversation with farming and energy stakeholders on how to balance Ireland’s growing tension between land demand for solar energy and food production.

He was speaking at a Fianna Fáil meeting in Ballintrane, Fenagh, Co Carlow, an area where prime tillage land is headed for solar energy production.

“Any farmer can make an application and if they meet the planning guidelines, have the right to do that with their land. I haven’t had any proposals from anyone that we should change that.

“Obviously, [solar energy] is kicking off and there is potential. It is one of the options that farmers should be able to use. It’s a really good outcome to have energy production but how we balance that is something I’m open to having a conversation on,” he said.

Minister McConalogue also noted that more broadly, he is “concerned in relation to the pressure that’s on land at the moment and the pressure that’s putting on the tillage sector”.