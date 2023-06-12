Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced a review of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) for agriculture regulations.

The EIA regulations for agriculture apply to three different on-farm activities.

The first is restructuring of rural land holdings (boundary removal and/or recontouring of land); the second is commencing to use uncultivated land or semi-natural areas for intensive agriculture; and, finally, land drainage works on lands used for agriculture (excluding drainage or reclamation of wetlands).

A public consultation will form part of the review process and stakeholders will be invited to feed into a review of these regulations, which were first published in 2011.

Update

Announcing the review, Minister McConalogue said: “We have committed to a review of these regulations in the programme of government and our CAP Strategic Plan.

“This review gives us an opportunity to consider and update the regulations as necessary to ensure they are balanced in terms of allowing agricultural changes which do not significantly affect the environment, while also providing protection for land and biodiversity features of environmental importance.”

Minister of State Pippa Hackett added: “It is vital that we protect environmentally important habitats and the species that depend on these habitats.

"This review is an important programme for government commitment and it will help us to ensure that the EIA regulations are strengthened where necessary to provide robust environmental safeguards.”