Some 4,500 tillage farmers may see reductions in their incomes as a result of the new CAP which will come into effect in 2023.

Commercial tillage farmers will be most affected, Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) grain committee chair Mark Browne has said.

IFA president Tim Cullinan led a delegation from the national grain committee to meet Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to discuss the issues surrounding the impact of the draft CAP reforms on commercial tillage farmers in Ireland.

Browne said: “There are over 4,500 specialist tillage farmers in the country and many of their incomes will be significantly reduced by the new CAP proposals.

"A tillage farmer with €400/ha entitlements will be at least €120/ha worse off by 2027 when eco schemes, CRISS and convergence are factored in."

At the meeting, when the IFA asked the Minister to address this issue, he acknowledged the difficulties facing many tillage farmers.

Leased entitlements

The difficulties surrounding leased entitlements in the coming years were also highlighted to Minister McConalogue and his team.

"Over 40% of the tillage area is on leased or rented lands and the sector must remain competitive in this land market,” Browne said.

Finally, the delegation raised the urgent need for a specialist tillage scheme with the Minister to address the reduction in income that will be faced by tillage farmers from 2023.

“The Straw Incorporation Measure and a €7m coupled Protein Aid fund are positive developments, but another scheme is required for the tillage sector,” he said.

Browne also argued that the AgClimatise 2030 document published by the Government states the tillage area "must be maintained, if not increased".

He concluded by saying it was difficult to see how this will be possible without further financial support for the sector.