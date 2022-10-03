Switching accounts will be needed for KBC and Ulster Bank customers to receive payment. / Ramona Farrelly

The Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has reminded farmers who are customers with Ulster Bank and KBC to switch their accounts over to another bank ahead of the two aforementioned banks’ exiting of the market.

Doing so by completing the relevant form will ensure scheme payments can be made without delay when due.

Some 12,000 farmers had received payment to accounts held with the two banks in 2020 and 2021, with the minister stating that 6,000 farmers had still to change their account details with the Department of Agriculture.

Approximately 4,800 of the farmers who recently received Area of Natural Constraints (ANC) scheme funds were still with one of the two banks, down from around 10,000 farmers previously.

“My Department has actively engaged with farmers that have had scheme payments issued into accounts in these two banks,” Minister McConalogue said.

“Between March and August of this year, my Department communicated by letter and text with some 12,000 farmers that had received scheme payments into Ulster Bank and KBC Bank accounts during 2020 and 2021, and who still had these accounts registered with the Department.

“Farmers were advised how to access the necessary payment mandate form which was enclosed in the letters and also available from my Department’s website.

“There is no need to wait until their Ulster Bank or KBC Bank account is closed,” he said.

The Department payment changeover form can be found here.

