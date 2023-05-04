The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has hit back at recent proposals outlined by Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan to impose compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) to acquire land for biodiversity and rewilding.

INHFA president Vincent Roddy said that the proposals made by Minister Ryan were deeply concerning and will be viewed by most farmers as a sinister land-grab that must be fought.

"It is a blatant abuse of the CPO process, which should only ever be used to acquire land for critical infrastructure projects of national importance," Roddy said.

He also questioned if those with land adjoining or close to any of our national parks can expect to see their lands targeted through a CPO process and what value will the State put on these lands.

Prices

“With many of these lands already designated as special areas of conservation (SAC) or special protected areas (SPAs), there is a distinct possibility that the State could try [to] acquire these lands at rock-bottom prices," said Roddy.

He argued that there is a distinct possibility that this policy is already being pursued by the State, as illustrated in a recent letter of offer to a farmer from the Department of Housing, which he added includes the National Parks and Wildlife Service, offering to buy the land for less than €500/ac.

"In a process such as this, there is a major issue with regard to property rights and the role played by the State in devaluing these lands through the implementation of the Natura 2000 designations.

Complicated

"This is further complicated by the fact that the State could be looking to take advantage of these devaluations, either in the open marketplace or even more concerning through the CPO process,” he said.

It is vital, Roddy said, that Minister Ryan and his cabinet colleagues reassess the process by how the State acquires land and this is of particular concern on lands that they have helped to devalue.

"Failing this, it is incumbent on our public representatives, especially those across rural Ireland, to ensure they do," he said.