Minister Simon Coveney to speak at Carrigaline Macra event

Former Minister for Agriculture, and present day Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney will address the event held by Carrigaline Macra

Carrigaline Macra will host its annual conference which will feature a range of speakers including Minister Simon Coveney and Jim Woulfe of Dairygold.

The event will be chaired by Justin McCarthy, Editor of the Irish Farmers Journal and is called “Growing Irish Agriculture into the Future”.

The day has finally arrived less than 18hrs until the doors open for the 2017 #CarrigalineAgTalk #backedbyAIB at the Rochestown Park Hotel - Agri Hub from 6pm, conference starts at 7:30. Free entry, All Welcome. See you there! — Carrigaline Macra (@ClineMacra) November 27, 2017

It will be hosted by the Carrigaline branch of Macra na Feirme and will feature a star-studded agriculture line-up including the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Brexit and the CEO of Dairygold Jim Woulfe, among a range of others.

The Agri-event is sponsored by AIB and all are welcome to attend. The event will start at 7.30pm in the Rochestown Park Hotel, Douglas, Co. Cork with refreshments served from 6pm.

