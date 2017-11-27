Minister Simon Coveney to speak at Carrigaline Macra event
The event will be chaired by Justin McCarthy, Editor of the Irish Farmers Journal and is called “Growing Irish Agriculture into the Future”.
The day has finally arrived less than 18hrs until the doors open for the 2017 #CarrigalineAgTalk #backedbyAIB at the Rochestown Park Hotel - Agri Hub from 6pm, conference starts at 7:30. Free entry, All Welcome. See you there!— Carrigaline Macra (@ClineMacra) November 27, 2017
It will be hosted by the Carrigaline branch of Macra na Feirme and will feature a star-studded agriculture line-up including the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Brexit and the CEO of Dairygold Jim Woulfe, among a range of others.
The Agri-event is sponsored by AIB and all are welcome to attend. The event will start at 7.30pm in the Rochestown Park Hotel, Douglas, Co. Cork with refreshments served from 6pm.
