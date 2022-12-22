Measures like forestry, anaerobic digestion and organics will be enough to shift farm makeup to achieve the emissions reductions needed by 2030, the minister suggested. \ Philip Doyle

Farmers reduced their emissions before and can do it again, even without a cull cow scheme being included in the update Climate Action Plan, according to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

Minister McConalogue suggested that the actions listed in the recently updated climate plan are sufficient to reduce farming emissions by the required 25% by 2030.

He defended the plan’s ambition when challenged on why the Food Vision beef and sheep group's recommendation of a suckler cow reduction scheme was not included in the 2023 plan. The minister spoke on Thursday’s Today with Claire Byrne radio programme which was hosted by Philip Boucher Hayes.

“Farmers have done this before between 1998 and 2011, we saw emissions reduce by 15%,” the minister said.

“Next year, whenever the 2022 figures are announced, we will see a reduction in agricultural emissions over the course of this year that will bring emission below our 2018 baseline.

“We will be one of only a few sectors of the economy that achieved that and that is something we are going to continue to build on in the time ahead.”

The minister denied “fudging anything” in the impact he claimed the emissions reduction measures put forward will have on moving farmers towards the sectoral ceiling.

He did suggest that stock numbers could fall as the incentives enticing farmers into forestry, anaerobic digestion and organics could see them drop numbers and change land use.

Can’t be narrowed down

Minister McConalogue stated that attempts to simply equate climate action with reduced numbers of cows and cars does a “massive disservice” to those undertaking emissions reduction measures.

He referred to this approach as “glibly” narrowing the debate on climate.

“We were actually the sector that had the first plan in place to actually step out how we would get to our previous climate action plan target of 18%, which was agreed in 2019.”

What will farmers do?

Minister McConalogue maintained that farmers will be presented with “new options, additional options, voluntary options” to improve their income while cutting down on emissions.

He cited the switch to organics, diversifying to renewable energy generation and planting forestry on their land as examples of these options.

“There are many measures that farmers are already adopting. We are seeing increased levels of organics for example, we are seeing increases in tillage, we are seeing significant reductions in fertiliser – all of which is making signification reductions and improvements,” the minister went on.

“I have been very clear in the options we are providing farmers, how we have worked with farmers already to deliver improvements and real progress, and how we are offering new options in the decade ahead to improve farm incomes and help us reach the 25% farmers.”

Recognition lacking

The minister also suggested that farmers are not getting appreciation for the work they are doing and have already completed on the climate front.

“Farmers don’t get their due recognition and respect for the journey that they are already on and the work that they are doing.”

