Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said he will seek to deliver a strong budget for farmers, but made no comment on which sectors are in line for a funding boost. \ Odhran Ducie

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue was unable to give farmers at the National Ploughing Championships any solid commitments on what they can expect from Budget 2024.

Less than three weeks out from the budget, the Minister said that he has a “lot of priorities” for funding, but that no measures have been finalised.

“I haven’t distilled them down, not publicly anyway, in relation to what those key ones are,” he told the Irish Farmers Journal at Ploughing 2023.

"We are still rolling out and increasing the capacity on many of those new schemes, so that is a big priority in the context of the budget and also I am looking at the schemes that we have and the many asks that we have as well.

Engagements

“I completed my engagements with farming organisations by the end of July in relation to July and completed all of those.

“And it would be fair to say that the ask of all farming organisations would amount to the total amount of new spending in this budget.”

Minister McConalogue commented that he will be seeking measures with the “best bang for buck” while delivering the “best in terms of farm family incomes”.

“We delivered more and stronger schemes than we did at any stage before, the largest increase there’s ever been in relation to the CAP programme and it is my intention to secure a very strong budget for farms this time round.”

