Minister McConalogue will also participate in a question-and-answer on the obligations and rights of stakeholders in the agri-food supply chain.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue will lead a seminar covering the work of the Department of Agriculture’s Enforcement Authority on the Unfair Trading Practice (UTP) Regulations on 5 May.

The UTP rules cover the obligations of buyers and sellers of agri-food products and disallows practices such as the unilateral changing of a supplier’s contract by a buyer, excessively late payments being made by buyers and the cancellation of orders for perishable goods by buyers.

The event, which will mark one year of the Enforcement Authority being in operation, will communicate the findings of surveys conducted by the authority on stakeholders’ knowledge of the UTP rules.

A question-and-answer session with the minister will also be chaired by RTÉ Countrywide presenter, Damien O’Reilly.

“This will be a very exciting and informative seminar and it is one that I am delighted to speak at,” said Minister McConalogue.

“It represents a great opportunity for the Enforcement Authority to highlight the activities and initiatives they have undertaken since their establishment to promote compliance with the UTP Regulations.

“I also look forward to hearing about the findings of the recent UTP surveys, which will provide insights into supplier views and concerns on trading practices in the food supply chain,” he said.

Upcoming changes

Minister McConalogue also reminded buyers and sellers of agricultural and food goods that changes to which agreements are under the UTP rules only covers some contracts last year.

“The event is also timely, as it creates further awareness that, from next Thursday 28 April, all supply agreements will be in scope of the UTP Regulations and must be fully compliant from that date.

“I am also excited to be able to share the work we are doing in the area and, equally, I am looking forward to see the establishing of the Office for Fairness and Transparency in the Agri-Food Supply Chain later this year,” he said.