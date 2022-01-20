Growers have been unable to import seed potatoes from the UK after the Brexit transition period ended. / Donal O'Leary

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said that supports will be provided to the seed potato sector, once the industry invests in expansion.

“I will offer as much support as possible in developing the seed potato sector. However, further expansion of the seed area must be industry-led.

"This means a commitment by potato growers to those investing in seed production,” he commented after meeting on Thursday with the Irish Farmers' Association's (IFA) potato committee.

The IFA had stated last month that the availability of seed potatoes was the main concern for Irish potato growers.

Changes to the status of UK seed potatoes after the end of the transition period, effective from 1 January 2021, mean that the importation of seed potatoes from the UK has no longer been permitted under EU plant protection laws.

'Heyday'

The Minister stated that it was his wish to see the sector brought back to what he called its “heyday” and pledged the funding needed to support the restoration.

“I thank the IFA for the constructive meeting with me and my officials today. The seed potato sector is one that I am a strong supporter of.

"It is a sector with great potential, and I am committed to seeing it growing again and being restored to its heyday,” he said.

Minister McConalogue then went on to declare his views that the industry was one which possesses potential for success, after the change in seed imports after Brexit.

“I think there is great potential for reviving the domestic seed sector and I would like to see everyone in the sector put their shoulders to the wheel to make this happen,” said the Minister.

The Irish Farmers Journal has reported that the import changes represented an opportunity for Donegal’s potato growers.

Innovation

The Minister added that the seed certification scheme was operated to ensure the domestic seed potato industry was supported, noting a recent investment the Department made in a mini-tuber facility in Co Donegal.

“Both I and my Department actively support the seed potato sector through the operation of the seed certification scheme and through the production of mini-tubers at the Tops potato centre in Raphoe, Co Donegal.

“To ensure that the Tops potato centre can cater for future demand, my Department has recently invested significantly in facilities there,” he finished.