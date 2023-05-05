Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has urged agri-food exporters to prepare for new UK import regulations. \ Philip Doyle

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has called on business operators and agri-food exporters to prepare to meet new UK import control measures.

The British government's new border target operating model document sets out a new set of controls that come into effect from 31 October 2023.

Addressing the 29th meeting of the consultative committee of stakeholders on Brexit, the Minister highlighted the need for exporters of Irish food to prepare for the new import requirements.

Preparation needed

The Minister warned that failure to prepare intensively for these changes could result in disruption to Irish agri-food exports and supply chains to Britain.

“Britain is our nearest and largest market; it is of fundamental importance to the positive future development of the agri-food sector. The British market is a crucial one for us and we will never turn our back on it,” he said.

“This has been something of a sleeping giant for us all. It is crucial that we are prepared, alert and ready for these critical changes.”

The Minister outlined the main changes that will apply to Irish agri-food exports to Britain from 31 October 2023:

A requirement to pre-notify all exports using the UK's food and feed import system.

Attainment of an export health certificate accompanying agri-food exports to Britain.

Support

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has launched plans to support exporters in meeting these new UK requirements.

These plans include information webinars, training on the EU TRACES IT system, training on how to apply for export health certificates and allocation of appropriate Department resources to meet certification requirements.

The Minister underlined the Department's commitment to support farmers and the Irish agri-food sector in preparing for these changes.