Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has warned that “difficult discussions lie ahead” on CAP, after three days of talks failed to produce a deal.

Talks between the three European institutions - the Parliament, the Council and the Commission - were suspended on Friday morning and the Minister said he was disappointed a deal was not achieved.

“The last few days have been very challenging. For its part, the Council has shown a willingness to negotiate and to seek a compromise that will allow the new CAP framework to be finalised,” he said.

“Our farmers need this, and time is running short if we are to have it in place by January 2023 – the alternative does not bear thinking about.

"However, we must ensure that we deliver a CAP that will have the maximum flexibility for us to make our own decisions.”

Difficulties

Minister McConalogue said it had not been possible to reach an accommodation with the Parliament, with the two sides some distance apart on a range of issues.

These include cross compliance requirements, the targeting of support (including convergence and mandatory redistribution of direct payments), the ringfencing and expenditure of eco scheme funding, plus the social dimension.

“These issues are complex and difficult to resolve and will require compromise,” the Minister said.

“It is crucial that we do so, in order to provide the clarity that farmers and member states need about the arrangements that will apply from January 2023."

Next steps

Minister McConalogue committed to working with other member states to ensure the maximum flexibility possible for national governments to implement the new CAP.

“This is how we will achieve the twin aims of supporting the sector's development and achieving the level of climate and environmental ambition required.

"I look forward to the talks resuming at the earliest possible opportunity and to the European Parliament adopting a constructive and pragmatic approach that will help to achieve an agreement.

“The road ahead is difficult, but we all must get there," he concluded.