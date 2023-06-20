Countries heavily affected by rewetting proposals under the EU’s nature restoration law should be allowed to restore less of their peatlands than other member states not as heavily affected by the plans, EU environment ministers have agreed in Luxembourg.

The move could mean that Ireland can fully meet any peatland targets set out in the proposed law fully on State lands and will not have to fill any of its target by rewetting farmland.

However, this will be dependent on the ministers’ views making it into the final proposal, which is aimed to be finalised this year and enter into force in 2024.

Targets cut

As expected, the ministers agreed that they will look to cut peatland targets from those originally put forward by the European Commission.

It had been proposed by the Commission last year that an area equivalent to 70% of a country’s drained peatlands would have to be restored and half of this rewet.

However, the ministers are looking to only restore an area equivalent to 50%, with half of this to be rewet.

The agreement reached on Tuesday sets out what member states will look for in looming trilogue negotiations on the proposals, with the European Parliament yet to finalise its position for the talks.

No backsliding

The ministers’ decision also begins to set out how the safeguards are to be put in place to make sure that no progress achieved on restoring habitats is undone.

For areas already covered by restoration measures, the ministers agreed that it should be ensured no “significant deterioration” occurs and that a results-based system could be used to measure this.

In areas already in good condition or where there has yet to be restoration measures out in place, “necessary measures” have to be carried out to prevent habitat quality from worsening.

This applies particularly to habitats on land that has not been designated, the ministers said.

Ireland’s vote

Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan represented Ireland at Tuesday's meeting and voted in favour of the updated proposals.

Many Irish farmers are already restoring nature through agri-environmental schemes, Minister Ryan said in welcoming the decision.

“In planning how we will implement the regulation, when adopted, we fully recognise the numerous stakeholders that need to be involved, including our farming and fishing communities,” he commented.

“They see the realities of biodiversity loss and climate change first-hand and its impacts on the everyday running of their businesses.

“The Government will continue to support them to take these actions so they can prepare for a sustainable and resilient future.”