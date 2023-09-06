Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe said he and his colleague, Minister for Finance Michael McGrath, are “fully aware” of the importance of maintaining agricultural tax reliefs in Budget 2024.

Asked if the reliefs will therefore be left untouched, Minister Donohoe said the reliefs have been left the same, even at times when he has had to change stamp duty on commercial property, for example, and that the aim will be to continue this approach.

“All I would say is on each occasion we have got to the point where we are having to make future decisions for example on consanguinity [relief], about the different reliefs that respect the need to maintain the family farm, those reliefs have been considered and they have been extended,” he said.