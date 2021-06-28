Portuguese Minister for Agriculture Maria do Ceu Antunes, who led negotiations, with Irish Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue. \ ANTONIO PEDRO SANTOS/LUSA

Agriculture ministers from across the EU have given the green light to the provisional CAP deal struck in Brussels last week.

Ireland, represented by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, was among the strong majority of member states to back the deal at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday.

The remaining technical details of the proposed reform will now be worked through, following which it will be formally approved.

The full European Parliament must also vote on the deal.

If it receives the go ahead from MEPs, the new reforms will come into force from January 2023 and last until 2027.

Agreement

Portuguese Minister for Agriculture Maria do Céu Antunes negotiated with the Parliament on behalf of the Council of Ministers.

Speaking after she secured the Council’s backing, Minister Antunes said: “We have agreed the most ambitious CAP to-date. This is a good deal for farmers and for Europe, which will strengthen the European agri-food system, making it more sustainable and fairer for everyone.”

During his intervention in Luxembourg, Minister McConalogue said a “reasonable balance” had been achieved and many of the concerns that Ireland had highlighted were addressed.

Compromise

“While there are some areas where we would have preferred to see a different outcome, in the spirit of compromise we are prepared to agree to the compromises that have been struck,” he said.

McConalogue said he was willing to accept the ring fencing of 25% of direct payments for eco schemes, as there was enough flexibility to minimise the risk of unspent funds being lost.

“This has always been a key concern here, and it will still be a challenge, but one that we now have the tools to address,” he said.

While the minister welcomed the fact that a minimum level of 85% convergence had been agreed, he was less supportive of the requirement for a mandatory redistribution of 10% of direct payments.

“I've always maintained that an EU-wide monetary redistribution mechanism across vastly different farming systems is not appropriate.

“I am therefore ready to work with the compromise that has been achieved, which will allow member states to present their own redistribution proposals based on their needs assessments.”