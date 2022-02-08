Taoiseach Micheál Martin says ministers, including Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, will now be answerable on their sector's emissions performance. / Finbarr O'Rourke

Cabinet ministers, including Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, will now be answerable on their sector’s performance when it comes to reducing carbon emissions, according to An Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

An Taoiseach also said that the Climate Action Plan launched by Government last November will be “further revised” this year to provide greater detail of the emissions reduction pathways ahead for each sector, including that for agriculture.

However, he refused to provide a specific timeline as to when this revision of the plan might take place.

He made his comments in response to questions from TDs during a Dáil motion on Ireland’s carbon budgets on Tuesday.

Proposals

An Taoiseach explained to the Oireachtas that “over the coming weeks”, Minister for the Environment and Climate Action Eamon Ryan will bring forward proposals to Government on the carbon emissions ceilings to be set for each sector of the economy, including those for agriculture.

He said that once these ceilings are agreed by Government, they will be presented to the Oireachtas for full approval.

Describing the challenge once such emissions ceilings are set, An Taoiseach said “the journey will require all efforts”.

Strategy

Questioning An Taoiseach on carbon budgets, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald sought clarity on the Government’s position on renewable energy.

McDonald outlined the need for Government to provide a “green hydrogen” strategy, which she said Scotland launched “seven years ago”.

She said that Ireland has “huge potential” when it comes to the generation of renewable wind energy, both on land and at sea.

