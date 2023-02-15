Government ministers are set to fly around the world for St Patrick's Day events.

I see Ag House’s ministerial trio are off to some far-flung places to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

Minister Charlie McConalgue will fly 19,000km to New Zealand. I hope he gets value for the airmiles and brings home some of their methane-reducing technology. The Dealer could just about justify it, if so.

Minister Pippa Hackett will travel to Tanzania and Kenya, the home of the Serengeti where no doubt there could be lessons learned on grazing rotations.

And, finally, Minister Martin Heydon will go to Korea where I understand he might bolster Bord Bia’s promotional work.