Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue and the Minister of State Martin Heydon toasted World Milk Day

Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue and the Minister of State Martin Heydon toasted World Milk Day at the Agri Aware stand at Bloom on Thursday in Phoenix Park.

Milking demonstrations were carried out on the stand to mark the day, which falls on 1 June.

Agri Aware, over the course of the five-day event, will be carrying out milking demonstrations. Day one of these demonstrations coincided with World Milk Day.

Many countries, since the first World Milk Day was held in 2001 have participated in the celebrations and the number of countries that do so is growing each year.

World Milk Day gives us an opportunity to focus our attention on milk and to highlight all that is good about milk and the milk industry.

Executive director of Agri Aware, Marcus O’Halloran, said: “It is important that we recognise the contribution Irish dairy farmers make to the economy through producing a natural and sustainable product that is world renowned."

Impact

O’Halloran also said the Minister's visit to the Agri Aware stand recognised and highlighted “the importance of the Irish dairy sector, which consists of over 18,000 farmers".

The theme of this year's World Milk Day was how the dairy sector is lowering its environmental impact, while still producing wholesome foods.

The objective is to demonstrate how the dairy industry has an impact on the environment, human nutrition and society.