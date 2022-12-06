Oliver Keaskin, with the reserve show champion, a Rouge lamb that sold for €700, and Trever Geelan exhibiting the champion Border Leicester that sold for €720 for his father Coote at the rare and minority breed sheep sale in Tullamore. \ Lauren Payne

The annual rare and minority breed sheep sale took place on Saturday 26 November at GVM Mart, Tullamore. The sale which is now in its second year is going from strength to strength, having doubled its entries since last year’s debut event.

This year, the organisers held a pre-sale show which saw nine breeds brought forward for the first of its kind rare and minority breed overall show championship.

Securing the champion title was Coote Geelan with his Border Leicester and in reserve were Oliver and Claire Keaskin with a Rouge ewe lamb. Securing the top price on the day was Rachel Gallagher from Letterkenny, Co Donegal, with her Dutch Spotted ewe lamb that sold for €1,280.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, organiser James Croke said: “I believe that sale is a great opportunity for small holders of rare and minority breeds to showcase and sell their breeds on a nationally viewed platform.

“We are grateful for all of the breeders who supported the sale and we would like to wish all purchasers the best of luck.”