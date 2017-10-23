Minute of silence for farm accident victims at marts

Marts around the country are remembering those killed in farming accidents and raising safety awareness this week.

Some 29 marts have joined the National Marts Farm Safety Awareness and Remembrance Day, in which mart managers will make a speech and one minute of silence will be observed at 1pm during day-time sales.

“Keeping yourself, your family and your workers safe must become a key part of the daily routine for every farmer because one injury or one life lost, is one too many, and none of us ever want that kind of tragedy visited upon us,” said Michael Spellman, chairman of ICOS National Marts. “Safety must not be left to chance, farmers need to manage health and safety on their farm and effectively plan work activities. This planning must include planned safety maintenance on farm tractors machinery, equipment, facilities and time management.”

Spellman urged farmers to identify where they can reduce the risks on their farms and if in any doubt, to seek advice on how best to do so.

The event will remember the 197 people, including children, who were killed in farming accidents in the past 10 years.

This year alone, 19 people died on farms, representing half of all workplace fatal accidents in the country, according to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA). This was before the deaths of two farmers repairing storm damage on sheds were reported at the weekend.

“A special focus needs be given to farmers 65 and over as they generally represent over 50% of the fatal accidents on Irish farms,” Spellman said. “The key is the ability of the older farmer and their families to recognise age-related risk factors, as well as the willingness to modify expectations and physical activity accordingly.”

National Marts Farm Safety Awareness and Remembrance Day is supported by ICOS, The Association of Livestock Marts, FBD, the HSA, the Farm Safety Partnership and Embrace, the farm accident support network.

