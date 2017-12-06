Missed Brexit deal no big deal
By Justin McCarthy on 07 December 2017
Even if it had gone ahead it would have only been of limited benefit to farmers.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Amy Forde on 06 December 2017
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 06 December 2017
By The Dealer on 06 December 2017
Related Stories
By Phelim O'Neill on 06 December 2017
By Contributor on 30 November 2017
By Peter McCann on 06 December 2017
2006 Claas 255 Chopper BalerGood clean balerCrop rollerWidth tyres Â...
2014 MCHALE F5500, 25,000 BALES, CROP ROLLER, 500 FLOATATION TYRE. OWNER DRIVEN ...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
2017 MCHALE F5500, 6500 BALES, COMING WITH CROP ROLLER AND 520 FLOATATION TYRES....
2008 FUSION 2, 89000 BALES BUT IN GOOD MECHANICAL CONDITION. PERFECT FOR A FARME...