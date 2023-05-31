Misusing Ireland’s land could “prove fatal for generations to come”, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) director general Dr Laura Burke has warned.

In a call to policymakers, farmers, foresters and all land stakeholders, Dr Burke said that the “continued negative trends” in greenhouse gas and ammonia emissions, water quality, and biodiversity highlight the importance of how Ireland uses and must restore its land.

The EPA boss highlighted that Ireland has a “clear, cultural, social and economic dependency on land and agriculture” which cannot be forgotten.

Therefore, in society’s ask of farmers to do more on climate, she insisted that “polarisation” must be avoided.

“Our land and agriculture sector is a valuable national asset to secure food supply and economic resources, supporting rural communities and national economic growth.

“[Agriculture] will play a clear role in developing clean energy, opportunities for a more sustainable bioeconomy and in the removal of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere,” she added.

Impact

Reflecting on farmer frustration surrounding climate policy such as Europe’s proposed nature restoration law, Dr Burke said there is a “real need now to understand the impacts and implications of all of these plans and strategies and how they’re going to work together”.

However, she warned that without action, continued greenhouse gas emissions at current levels “will lead to increased warmth with the best estimates indicating that we will reach an increase of 1.5°C [globally] in the near term”.